Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EXC stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Exelon had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

