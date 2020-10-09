Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the energy giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exelon Corporation continues to benefit from cost-management initiatives. Expansion of its infrastructure will strengthen operations and aid the company to serve customers efficiently. Exelon's $26-billion planned investment focused on grid modernization will boost resilience of its system. Rate increase and hedging programs continue to boost the company's performance. To preserve liquidity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to lower capital expenditures. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Exelon’s future performance is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in wholesale markets. The COVID-19 pandemic lowered demand from the C&I group. The possibility of an increase in uranium prices and stringent government regulations are also causes of concern.”

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities cut shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.56.

EXC stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 29.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 202.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.