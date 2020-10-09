Exeter Financial LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.94. 603,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,257,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

