Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 787 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 3.7% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its position in Intel by 19.9% during the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,532 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.40. 1,306,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,932,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

