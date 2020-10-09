Exicure (NYSE:XCUR) Trading Up 3.1%

Exicure, Inc. (NYSE:XCUR) was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 169,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 298,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

Exicure (NYSE:XCUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene regulatory and immuno-oncology therapeutics based on spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its three clinical programs include AST-008, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA consisting of toll-like receptor 9 that is designed for immuno-oncology applications; XCUR17, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets the messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha, a protein that helps in the initiation and maintenance of psoriasis; and AST-005, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets TNF for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis.

