Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Experian has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.