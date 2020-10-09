Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.40.

EXR stock opened at $113.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.23. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $117.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $1,282,002.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,133 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,320.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

