Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.63. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 46,009 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $505.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 215,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 404,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

