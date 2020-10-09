Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.63. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 46,009 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $505.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 215,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after buying an additional 2,305,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

