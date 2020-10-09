Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,624 shares during the period. Fabrinet comprises 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FN traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.51. 394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,302. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $76.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,511. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

