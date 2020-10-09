Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 823 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.29. The company had a trading volume of 163,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average of $89.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

