Family Legacy Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 32.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 469,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,502,000 after buying an additional 114,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 323.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.8% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 214.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.1% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $224.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.44 and its 200-day moving average is $183.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

