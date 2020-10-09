Family Legacy Inc. Buys 1,357 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.01. The company had a trading volume of 117,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.90. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

