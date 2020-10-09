Family Legacy Inc. Buys 235 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 149,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 544,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,640,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.