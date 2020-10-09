Family Legacy Inc. Buys 806 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after buying an additional 226,561 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,313 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

