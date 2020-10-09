Family Legacy Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.57.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $16.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,500.22. The stock had a trading volume of 71,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,586. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,008.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,528.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,415.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

