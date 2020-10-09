Family Legacy Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.4% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $78.41. 205,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

