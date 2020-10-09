Family Legacy Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

NYSE:V traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.24. 224,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,208,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.56. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $394.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

