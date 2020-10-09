Family Legacy Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Family Legacy Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.94. 1,543,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,309,953. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.