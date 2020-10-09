Family Legacy Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises about 1.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,655. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.17.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

