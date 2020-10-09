Family Legacy Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BIV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,788. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.