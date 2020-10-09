Family Legacy Inc. Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $705,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $8,546,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,544,510.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,734. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.61. 58,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,748. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.