Family Legacy Inc. Has $903,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 93,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Waste Management by 20.6% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Waste Management by 26.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

WM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.23. 11,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,203. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.