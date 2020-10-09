Family Legacy Inc. Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after buying an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after buying an additional 190,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.42.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.81. 121,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

