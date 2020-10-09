Family Legacy Inc. Invests $2.73 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000.

EFAV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.91. 834,223 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

