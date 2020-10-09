Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 1,163 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

MRK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.56. 95,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,757,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

