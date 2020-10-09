Family Legacy Inc. Sells 2,448 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Family Legacy Inc. lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 175,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 169,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 157,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,521. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

