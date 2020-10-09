Family Legacy Inc. Sells 521 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Family Legacy Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after buying an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

INTC stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. 774,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,893,930. The company has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.