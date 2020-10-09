FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,780 shares during the period. FBL Financial Group comprises about 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.59% of FBL Financial Group worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the second quarter worth $1,091,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 69.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

FFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sidoti downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE FFG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.17.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $200.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other FBL Financial Group news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $51,910.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,188 shares in the company, valued at $59,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

