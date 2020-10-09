Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. Federated benefits from the focus on global expansion through deals. Continued acquisitions of money-market assets are encouraging. Moreover, its top-line growth continues to get support from increasing assets under management (AUM). Also, decline in fee waivers will support bottom line growth. However, escalating expenses on account of higher compliance-related fees is a headwind. Significant dependence on investment advisory fees as a source of revenues makes us apprehensive. Further, increased regulation and oversight of the investment management industry remains a concern for the company.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

