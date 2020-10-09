Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.20 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $41.20 million and $5.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges including Korbit, BiKi, BitAsset and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,713,201 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bittrex, BiKi, WazirX, Coinall, IDEX, BitMax, Dcoin, HitBTC, MXC, Korbit, KuCoin, Hotbit, BitAsset, Bitrabbit, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

