Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) Trading Up 1%

Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF by 2,016.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,000.

