Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) Trading 0.4% Higher

Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.29. 1,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

