Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Fidus Investment reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of FDUS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.53. 6,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Fidus Investment by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 11.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 77.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 41.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

