Financial Contrast: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) versus Airborne Wireless Network (NYSE:ABWN)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Revolve Group alerts:

16.7% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Revolve Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Revolve Group has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 6.16% 26.98% 14.75% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and Airborne Wireless Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $600.99 million 2.03 $35.67 million $0.62 28.35 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Revolve Group and Airborne Wireless Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 11 7 1 2.47 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Revolve Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.76, indicating a potential upside of 18.12%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Airborne Wireless Network on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.