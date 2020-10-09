Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Trading Up 52.7%

Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO)’s share price was up 52.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 8,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 2,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

About Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO)

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides accounting, tax planning, and management services to high net worth individuals and businesses in the Dallas/Fort Worth region. It offers bookkeeping and payroll services; asset management services; consulting services; and software and support solutions, as well as TaxCoach software system, coaching, and email marketing services.

