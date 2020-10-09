Financial Survey: Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Energy Transfer (NASDAQ:ET)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and Energy Transfer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86% Energy Transfer 2.90% 8.64% 2.97%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Altus Midstream and Energy Transfer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Transfer 0 7 7 1 2.60

Energy Transfer has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 73.14%. Given Energy Transfer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Transfer is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Energy Transfer shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Energy Transfer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Transfer has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altus Midstream and Energy Transfer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $135.80 million 1.25 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.06 Energy Transfer $54.21 billion 0.29 $3.59 billion $1.45 4.08

Energy Transfer has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Transfer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Energy Transfer beats Altus Midstream on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. The company also owns and operates natural gas gathering and natural gas liquid (NGL) pipelines, processing plants, and treating and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; and a natural gas gathering system in Ohio, as well as transports and supplies water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns approximately 4,515 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and propane fractionation facilities; NGL storage facilities with working storage capacity of approximately 50 million barrels (MMBbls); and other NGL storage assets and terminals with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 13 MMBbls. Further, the company sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. Additionally, it provides natural gas compression services; carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. Energy Transfer LP was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

