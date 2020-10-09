Financial Survey: CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) vs. Huron Consulting Group (OTCMKTS:HURN)

CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CD International Enterprises and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group -0.08% 10.81% 5.27%

CD International Enterprises has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CD International Enterprises and Huron Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Huron Consulting Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.19%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CD International Enterprises and Huron Consulting Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $965.47 million 1.00 $41.74 million $2.74 15.45

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats CD International Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CD International Enterprises Company Profile

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People's Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Education segment offers consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial management, operational and organizational effectiveness, research administration, and regulatory compliance for higher education institutions and academic medical centers. Its Business Advisory segment provides capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services; technology and analytic solutions that enable organizations to manage their financial performance, operational efficiency, and client or stakeholder experience; and strategic solutions to pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. This segment provides its services to organizations, not-for-profit organizations, lending institutions, law firms, investment banks, and private equity firms. The company serves the healthcare, education, pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device, financial services, energy and utilities, retail, aerospace, automotive, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, governmental, metals and mining, engineering and construction, hospitality and gaming, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

