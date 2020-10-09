FIO Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $9.43 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $766,695.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001328 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000175 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00078603 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 719,224,528 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.