Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) Shares Up 2.7%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.77. 184,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 458,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $143.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.74.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

