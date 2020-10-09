First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BUSE. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $954.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.17. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,448.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen V. King acquired 27,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $498,949.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,539.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,358 shares of company stock worth $554,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Busey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Busey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

