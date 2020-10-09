First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.88. 11,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 35,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLF. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Eagle Senior Loan Fund during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Senior Loan Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in First Eagle Senior Loan Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Eagle Senior Loan Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Eagle Senior Loan Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLF)

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

