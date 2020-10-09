FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 98,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $1,347,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,213,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after buying an additional 218,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $5,356,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

