Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
FCREY stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.
About Fletcher Building
