Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FCREY stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building and construction products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Formica and Roof Tile Group segments.

