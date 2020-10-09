Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $79.01 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $818,003.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,151,493 shares of company stock worth $415,410,788. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

