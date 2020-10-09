Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Trading Down 1.2%

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

