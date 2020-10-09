FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FormFactor rides on overall steady demand and efficient execution of strategies. The growing probe card demand in both Foundry and Logic markets remains a major positive. The company has been riding on overall steady demand and efficient execution of strategies. Growing probe card demand, customer node transitions and new design releases remain major positives. Further, its increasing focus on Mobile SoC and Mobile DRAM probe card segments continues to be a tailwind. FormFactor remains optimistic about strong relationships with semiconductor companies, backed by the ability to serve their electrical test and measurement requirements. However, Systems revenues remain weak. Additionally, COVID-19 impacts remain a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FORM. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FormFactor to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of FORM opened at $27.49 on Monday. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,852,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,000. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.