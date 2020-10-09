Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Shares Gap Down to $81.79

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.79, but opened at $69.31. Fortive shares last traded at $69.77, with a volume of 37,494 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

Get Fortive alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,985,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in Fortive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Fortive by 22.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.