Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fortress Biotech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.70.

FBIO opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $391.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.22. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.78.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 165.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

