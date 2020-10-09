Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,986 shares during the quarter. Forward Air accounts for about 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.44% of Forward Air worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,338,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,663,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,299 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Forward Air by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,158,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 163,714 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,067,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $319,905.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,394.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $844,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

